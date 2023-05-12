Twitter To Get New Boss, Elon Musk Says She Will Start in 6 Weeks

NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino is said to be in talks to become Twitter's new boss, the Wall Street Journal reported, following Elon Musk's announcement on Friday, 12 May, that he had found a new leader to replace him as the CEO of the social media giant.
In a tweet, Musk said that the company's new chief will start in around six weeks. While he did not take the name, he did specify that it will be a woman.
"Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in 6 weeks!" Musk said.
He also said that he will be transitioning to oversee the functioning of the product and software of the company.
Yaccarino currently serves as the chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal Media - a multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate corporation.
Musk is said to have a friendly relationship with Yaccarino, who had even interviewed him last month at a mega advertising conference in Miami. She had even called him a "friend" and "buddy" on stage, according to Bloomberg.
Musk had bought Twitter last October for $44 billion and had said that he would serve as CEO only for a limited period of time.
In December 2022, he had also asked his followers on Twitter whether he should step down as the top boss. Over 57 percent of respondents said that he should.
In response, the eccentric billionaire said that he would abide by the poll, but cast doubts over its reliability - stating that it might have been "rigged" by bots.
(With inputs from The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg.)
