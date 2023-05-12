ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter To Get New Boss, Elon Musk Says She Will Start in 6 Weeks

NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino is said to be in talks to become Twitter's new boss, a report stated.

The Quint
Published
World
2 min read
Twitter To Get New Boss, Elon Musk Says She Will Start in 6 Weeks
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino is said to be in talks to become Twitter's new boss, the Wall Street Journal reported, following Elon Musk's announcement on Friday, 12 May, that he had found a new leader to replace him as the CEO of the social media giant.

In a tweet, Musk said that the company's new chief will start in around six weeks. While he did not take the name, he did specify that it will be a woman.

"Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in 6 weeks!" Musk said.

He also said that he will be transitioning to oversee the functioning of the product and software of the company.

Yaccarino currently serves as the chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal Media - a multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate corporation.
Also Read

Explained: Can Elon Musk’s Neuralink Brain Implant Read Your Mind?

Explained: Can Elon Musk’s Neuralink Brain Implant Read Your Mind?
ADVERTISEMENT

Musk is said to have a friendly relationship with Yaccarino, who had even interviewed him last month at a mega advertising conference in Miami. She had even called him a "friend" and "buddy" on stage, according to Bloomberg.

Musk had bought Twitter last October for $44 billion and had said that he would serve as CEO only for a limited period of time.

In December 2022, he had also asked his followers on Twitter whether he should step down as the top boss. Over 57 percent of respondents said that he should.

In response, the eccentric billionaire said that he would abide by the poll, but cast doubts over its reliability - stating that it might have been "rigged" by bots.
Also Read

'Paying for a Few Personally': Why Musk's U-Turns on Twitter Blue Is Worrying

'Paying for a Few Personally': Why Musk's U-Turns on Twitter Blue Is Worrying

(With inputs from The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world

Topics:  Twitter   Elon Musk 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×