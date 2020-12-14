US Electoral College Votes to Confirm Joe Biden’s Victory
Meanwhile, outgoing President Donald Trump still hasn’t conceded the election.
Members of the Electoral College are meeting across the United States on Monday, 14 December, to formally choose Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States, even as President Donald Trump refuses to concede.
Nevada's six electors have already voted for Biden for president, confirming his victory in the state, Reuters reported.
Biden had been projected to win 306 of the 538 electoral votes in the 3 November elections. The US electoral system selects a number of electors from each state based on its population. These electors cast their ballot for the presidential candidate that carried their respective state in the election.
This is called indirect universal suffrage.
This election has gained special significance because of US President Donald Trump’s refusal to follow electoral tradition and concede, as well as his continued claims of nationwide electoral fraud.
Donald Trump’s Refusal to Concede
Amid groundless claims of fraud, Trump-supporting Republicans had also filed lawsuits to overturn Biden’s victory in the states of Nevada, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. State lawmakers have largely rejected this idea.
Last week, Trump and his allies appealed to the Supreme Court to set aside 62 Biden votes, however, the apex court rejected the effort on 11 December.
Biden’s Monday Night Address
After the electoral college votes, Biden is planning to address the nation on Monday night (US time).
This weekend, when asked on Fox News whether he would attend Biden’s inauguration on 20 January 2021, Donald Trump remarked, “I don’t want to talk about that.”
Biden received 7 million more popular votes than Donald Trump this year.
(With inputs from Reuters and CNBC)
