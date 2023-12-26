With Over 40 Elections, 2024 is Democracy's Year: Which Polls Will India Watch?

While more than half of the world's population participating in elections in their respective countries next year, The Quint decodes why some of these are predicted to be consequential not just to the country in question, but to India as well (apart from the Indian general elections in May 2024).

Needless to add, they come at a time when multiple global conflicts rage on, such as those in Gaza and Ukraine, and many nations remain at a crossroads regarding critical issues like their economy, public welfare, democratic backsliding, corruption, and domestic conflict.