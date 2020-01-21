8 Kerala Tourists Suffocate in Nepal Resort: Here’s What We Know

What was meant to be a vacation to Nepal for two friends turned into a tragedy. Praveen Nair, 39, with his close friend Renjith Kumar TB, had planned a vacation. He’d taken a break from work in Dubai, sources said, and the two families with a few other friends and their families, had made a stop at Everest Panorama Resort in Makwanpur district. In total, 15 people were travelling to Pokhara to take a flight back to India.

The two couples were staying in one large room. After checking in, they retired for the night. On the morning of Tuesday, 21 January, when they didn’t leave the room, others grew suspicious and raised alarm. The hotel authorities, as per sources, used a duplicate key to get into the room.

It was then that the eight of them, including four children, were found unconscious and later declared dead.