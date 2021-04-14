Egypt Seizes ‘Ever Given,’ Demands Nearly $1 Bn as Compensation  

A source from the Suez Canal Authority also told AFP that negotiations between the Japanese-owned company, insurance firms, and the canal authority were ongoing.

A backlog of about 420 ships was eventually cleared in early April.

Citing a ruling by the Ismailia Economic Court in Egypt, Rabie said that the compensation figure was calculated based on “the losses incurred by the grounded vessel as well as the flotation and maintenance costs.”

Reportedly, the salvage efforts and the grounding of the ship had also resulted in damage to the canal itself.