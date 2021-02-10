7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in South Pacific, Tsunami Warning Issued
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology confirmed a tsunami, with a warning for Lord Howe Island.
A 7.7 magnitude earthquake in the South Pacific has led to a tsunami warning in various places, including New Zealand, Vanuatu and New Caledonia, news agency AFP reported on Wednesday, 10 February.
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology also confirmed a tsunami, with a warning for Lord Howe Island. According to AFP, the authorities in New Zealand have told its residents on the northern coast to move away from the waterfront areas.
However, there's no tsunami threat for the US islands of Hawaii and Guam, ABC News reported.
(With inputs from AFP.)
