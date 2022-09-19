6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Taiwan; 1 Killed, At Least 146 Injured
The earthquake caused the derailing of trains and trapped 600 people on mountain roads.
Video Producer: Mayank Chawla
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
One person was killed and at least 146 injured after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the southeastern part of Taiwan on Sunday, 18 September.
The quake led to the derailing of trains, collapse of a convenience store, and trapped hundreds of people on mountain roads.
Taiwan's weather bureau said that the epicentre of the quake was in Taitung county, and came after a 6.4 magnitude temblor on Saturday in the same region, Reuters reported.
The Taiwan Railways Administration stated that six carriages had been derailed at the Dongli station, after a part of the platform's canopy collapsed. However, no injuries were reported, as per the fire department.
Further, over 600 people remain trapped on the Chike and Liushishi mountain areas due to blocked roads. Rescue efforts are ongoing to reopen the roads.
Several people and weather agencies shared visuals of the earthquake's impact.
The United States Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre had issued a warning for Taiwan after a tremor was detected, but later retracted the alert. Japan's weather agency had also lifted a tsunami warning in the Okinawa prefecture.
The earthquake was felt across Taiwan, as per its weather bureau. Buildings shook for a brief period in the capital Taipei, and several parts of the island felt aftershocks.
Taiwan lies close to a junction of two tectonic plates, and is prone to earthquakes.
In 2016, over 100 people were killed after a quake struck the southern part of the island.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world
Topics: Earthquake Taiwan
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.