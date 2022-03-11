Drone Footage Shows Russian Tanks Ambushed by Ukrainian Forces in Kyiv Suburb

"They either think they are going through a safe area, or they were not well trained or they are moving fast for some other requirement," Ben Barry told The Guardian.

Barry, who is a former tank commander with the British Army and a land warfare specialist at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, also said that when tanks move together through an urban area, they normally have infantry support in order to prevent enemy ambushes from the roadside.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been going on for more than two weeks.

As of now, 164 Russian tanks and 102 armoured vehicles have been neutralised, according to Oryx, a social media blog that has been tracking the vehicles and weapons being used in the war with open-source reports.

Ukraine, on the other hand, has lost 47 tanks and 39 armoured vehicles, although it possesses fewer numbers of the same compared to Russia.

(With inputs from The Guardian.)