Dr Atul Gawande Joins US President-Elect Biden’s COVID Task Force

Indian-American surgeon, author and former CEO of Haven, JPMorgan-Amazon-Berkshire's health effort, Dr Atul Gawande has become the second Indian American doctor to join US President-elect Joe Biden's newly formed COVID task force.

He joins Dr Vivek Murthy, another doctor of Indian origin, in the Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board, a team of leading public health experts who will advise President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, and the Transition’s COVID-19 staff.