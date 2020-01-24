Doomsday Clock Moves Closest to Midnight in 73-Year History

The keepers of the Doomsday Clock on Thursday, 23 January moved the symbolic countdown to global disaster to the closest point to midnight in its 73-year history, citing “existential danger” from nuclear war and climate change.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which was founded after the creation of the atomic bomb in World War II and focuses on the greatest threats to human survival, said it moved the clock from two minutes to midnight to 100 seconds to midnight a 20-second advance.