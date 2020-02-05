Watch: US Prez Donald Trump’s 3rd State of the Union Address
United States President Donald Trump delivered his third State of the Union address on Wednesday, 5 January, in Washington DC.
“The American Dream is back — bigger, better, and stronger than ever before,” said Trump, in his address.
“In just three years of my administration, 3.5 million working-age people have joined the workforce,” Trump added.
(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated.)
