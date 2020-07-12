Donald Trump Wears Face Mask in Public for the First Time

US President Donald Trump was seen wearing a face mask in public for the first time on Saturday, 11 July, during his visit to the Walter Reed military hospital outside Washington, where he met health care workers and wounded soldiers.

Trump was wearing a dark mask featuring the presidential seal on it.

Earlier in April, as per a BBC report, the United States president had told reporters that he would not wear a mask and even mocked rival Joe Biden for wearing one.



“Wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens - I just don't see it,” he had said back then.