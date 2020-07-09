How Trump ‘Pleaded’ With Xi Jinping to Help Him Win 2020 Elections

Donald Trump came increasingly to view China as trying to influence the 2018 congressional elections against Republicans, and more important (to him), as working for his defeat in 2020.

There was plenty of logic supporting both propositions, with good reason if you looked at the significant increase in US military spending under Trump, and the trade war. In our public statements on foreign government efforts to meddle in US elections, we correctly referred to both China and Russia.

China was also trying to leverage Trump’s primal urge to make deals to its economic advantage, hoping to push us into “trade agreements” that didn’t resolve the structural issues that were the real cause of the economic and political disputes between us.