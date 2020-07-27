Trump’s National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien Tests COVID +ve
According to Bloomberg, O’Brien contracted the virus while spending time with his family on leave from work.
United States President Donald Trump’s national security advisor, Robert O’ Brien, has tested positive for COVID-19, reported Associate Press.
According to the AP report, the White House has said that O’Brien had been self isolating and working from a secure location off site. The White House also reportedly stated that there was no risk of exposure to US President Trump or Vice President Mike Pence.
”(The) work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted.”White House, according to AP.
The AP report also said that the information about O’Brien’s positive test report was first released by Bloomberg News.
According to Bloomberg, O’Brien contracted the virus while spending time with his family on leave from work.
Bloomberg also reported that O’Brien, as well as other senior staff of the US National Security Council are tested regularly for COVID-19.
In an interview to American television network, Fox News, Trump had previously said that he will not force people in the United States to wear masks to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
(With inputs from AP and Bloomberg)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.