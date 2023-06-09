'I Am Innocent': Donald Trump Slams Indictment in Classified Documents Case

Former United States President Donald Trump was on Friday, 9 June, indicted over his handling of classified documents, which were recovered from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida last year and included sensitive national security information.
A federal grand jury has slapped Trump with seven criminal counts in connection with the case.
This is the second indictment of the 76-year-old Republican leader and the first ever federal indictment of an ex-US president. The charges come at a time when Trump is campaigning to return to the White House in 2024.
Trump, however, slammed the indictment, saying on his Truth Social platform, "I am an innocent man. The Biden administration is totally corrupt. This election interference and a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time. Make America Great Again!"
During raids in August last year, the Federal Bureau of Investigation had seized over 11,000 documents from Trump's Florida residence. Trump was also charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly resisting efforts to recover the documents.
The former president is currently in the midst of another case, in which he has been charged with allegedly paying hush money to an adult film actress named Stormy Daniels who claimed to have an affair with him.
The trial in the case is scheduled to begin in March 2024 – close on the heels of the US Presidential election.
