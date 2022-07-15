Donald Trump's First Wife, Ivana, Passes Away at the Age of 73
Taking to social media, the former US president called Ivana a 'wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman.'
Ivana Trump, former US President Donald Trump's first wife and mother to three of his children, died at the age of 73 on Thursday, 14 July.
Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, the former president said that Ivana "passed away at her home in New York City." However, he did not provide details regarding the cause of her death.
Trump also called her a "wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman" and said that she lived an inspirational life.
"Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!" the former president added.
'She Was a Caring Mother & Friend': Eric Trump in Heartfelt Post
Ivana, a model from the former country Czechoslovakia, had married Donald Trump in 1977, when he was a budding businessman in real estate.
The couple's first child, Donald Jr, was born later that year. Ivanka was born four years later in 1981 and Eric in 1984.
Eric Trump took to Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute to his late mother.
"Our mother was an incredible woman – a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," Eric's post read, adding, "She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren."
In the 1980s, the Trumps were considered one of New York's high-profile power couples. As Donald Trump grew successful in his business by the day, his then-wife was also given several key roles.
However, the couple split up in the early 1990s due to Trump's alleged affair with actress Marla Maples, whom he married in 1993.
Ivana, meanwhile, started a number of businesses of her own, developing clothing, beauty products, and jewellery. She also became an author of a number of books.
