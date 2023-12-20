Colorado Supreme Court Bars Donald Trump from State Ballot for 2024 Race

Former US President Donald Trump cannot contest the 2024 presidential race on a Colorado ballot owing to a decision by the state's Supreme Court on Tuesday, 19 December.

Colorado's Supreme Court ruled that Trump cannot run for president next year in the state due to a a constitutional insurrection clause and ruled 4-3 that Mr Trump was not an eligible candidate because he had engaged in an insurrection over the US Capitol riot nearly three years ago.

The Trump campaign called the decision anti-democratic and vowed to appeal.

The court also held that Trump was ineligible to serve on the state's presidential ballot again as he was engaged in the 6 January attack on the US Capitol building. However, the court has given time for Trump to appeal the decision.