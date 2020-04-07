COVID-19: Pak Doctors Arrested for Demanding PPE; Threaten Boycott

Sindh government Spokesman Murtaza Wahab said 9,589 virus detection tests have been carried out in the province and 932 people had tested positive, of whom 253 people had recovered. He said in the last 24 hours around 130 people had recovered from the virus in Sindh.

In the last week, there has been a marked increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Punjab and Sindh. On Monday, Punjab reported 191 new cases and Sindh 51. In total, there have been 3,520 coronavirus cases in Pakistan, with worst-hit Punjab province reporting 1,684 cases. The disease has claimed 52 lives in the country.

(This article has been published in arrangement with PTI)