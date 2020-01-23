Watch: Discussions on Climate Change Dominate Davos 2020
Discussions on climate change dominated the World Economic Forum at Davos this year.
The forum, founded in 1971, generally deals with matters of business, economy, policy, technology. However, this year saw political and business leaders, as well as activists like Greta Thunberg, talking about climate change.
Europe Leads Conversation on Climate Change; US, Asia Lag Behind
European nations lead in the area of climate change, whether it comes to technology or regulation. While its businesses might be more responsive, the United States administration is not paying the matter any attention. Asia is also lagging behind.
US President Donald Trump, who is undergoing an impeachment trial back home, was the star of the show at Davos and his speech was well-received, unlike the one he gave two years ago.
No ‘Buzz’ About India at Davos
India also saw a reduced attendance at Davos with several Indian businessmen choosing to skip the event. The representation of states was high, with ministers from four states present at the venue, interacting with investors.
But there was no buzz about India at the economic forum. There were few sessions about India in the first place and the lack of participation didn’t help.
“It’s warm outside, but cold inside,” said a business leader when asked about India’s prospects at Davos.
