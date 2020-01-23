Watch: Discussions on Climate Change Dominate Davos 2020

India also saw a reduced attendance at Davos with several Indian businessmen choosing to skip the event. The representation of states was high, with ministers from four states present at the venue, interacting with investors.

But there was no buzz about India at the economic forum. There were few sessions about India in the first place and the lack of participation didn’t help.

“It’s warm outside, but cold inside,” said a business leader when asked about India’s prospects at Davos.