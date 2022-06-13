Russian Universities to Accept Indian Students Who Fled Ukraine: Diplomat

Additionally, Ratheesh C Nair, the Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation and Director of the Russian House in Thiruvananthapuram, said that with respect to students who had scholarships, it was possible that the scholarships would apply in the Russian universities as well.

Talking about the war itself, Babushkin claimed that the Russian administration's decisions were justified because the Ukrainian regime was protecting neo-Nazis.

"It was a 'Lakshman Rekha' for Russia, a red line of red lines which was crossed by the West," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

He also accused the US of prolonging the war because its defence companies from there were monetarily benefiting from supplying weapons to Ukraine.

The US has sent billions of dollars in military and financial aid to Ukraine. You can follow The Quint's coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war here.

(With inputs from PTI.)