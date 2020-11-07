Denmark to Cull 1.7 Crore Minks After It Finds COVID-19 Mutation

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had earlier said that it was was monitoring the mutation and that it was too early to tell if it posed any risk to humans or would undo the impact of a potential vaccine.

Dr Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program said that the evidence that they have doesn't suggest that this variant is in any way different than the way it behaves.

However Denmark’s Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said that the step has been taken to protect unaffected minks.

“We would rather go a step too far than take a step too little to combat Covid-19,” he said, adding that the Scandinavian country had neither “overreacted nor taken the decision lightly.”

(With inputs from Times of India, Hindustan Times)