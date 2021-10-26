US Democrats to Push 'Billionaire Income Tax' for Climate and Social Spending

Democrats in the US Senate are likely to introduce a tax plan, called the "Billionaire Income Tax" later this week. Its objective would be to raise billions of dollars from around 700 American billionaires in order to finance an expansion of the US social safety net and to combat climate change, Reuters reported on Monday, 25 October.

Senators from the Democratic Party have faced opposition from one of their own – Kyrsten Sinema – while trying to push legislation that would increase the rates of corporate tax and the top personal income tax.

Both upgrades aim to pay for President Biden's climate and social spending.

The Democrats are attempting to push this legislation through before the commencement of the G20 meet on Saturday, scheduled to be held between 30–31 October.