Democrats Formally Nominate Joe Biden as US Presidential Candidate
“It is the honor of my life to accept Democratic Party’s nomination for President of USA,” Biden said.
Democrats in the United States nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidential candidate, designating formally the former vice president and Washington veteran as the party’s pick to take on Republican President and candidate Donald Trump in the elections to be held on 3 November.
Jacquelyn Brittany, an African American security guard who had said I love you to Biden in an elevator last year, was the first one to give the speech officially nominating him.
Jacquelyn Brittany was escorting the former vice president to a New York Times editorial board meeting last year when she turned to him and said, "I love you. I do. You're like my favourite."
Biden has picked Kamala Harris to be his running mate. Like the Democratic National Convention, the roll call for the vote was taken entirely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Well thank you very, very much, from the bottom of my heart. It means the world to me and my family," a beaming Biden said in a live video as he celebrated the nomination.
While Biden had already won a majority of the vote of the delegates back in June, this was a formality that is done in the run up to the US presidential race. The announcement coincided with Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention.
It also included former President Jimmy Carter and the 1990s commander in chief Bill Clinton, who warned everyone that the White House was in chaos. "At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command centre. Instead, it's a storm centre. There's only chaos," Clinton said.
On the first night of the convention, the keynote speaker was Michelle Obama, who asked everyone to put their weight behind Biden and vote for him like their lives depended on it. Other strong speakers included the daughter of a 65-year-old COVID-19 victim, George Floyd’s brother, and Bernie Sanders.
