Democrats Formally Nominate Joe Biden as US Presidential Candidate

While Biden had already won a majority of the vote of the delegates back in June, this was a formality that is done in the run up to the US presidential race. The announcement coincided with Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention.



It also included former President Jimmy Carter and the 1990s commander in chief Bill Clinton, who warned everyone that the White House was in chaos. "At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command centre. Instead, it's a storm centre. There's only chaos," Clinton said.