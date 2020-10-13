Democrats Express Fears at US SC Nominee Barrett’s Senate Hearing
Barrett had previously criticised a ruling that upheld Obamacare.
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, on Tuesday, 13 October, presented her approach to the law as conservative and fair while Democrats cast her as a threat to Americans’ health care coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic, reported AP.
According to Reuters, Democrats expressed their opposition, despite little hope of derailing Barrett’s nomination, as the Senate Judiciary Committee commenced its four-day confirmation hearing for Barrett.
According to Republican senators, Barrett, and appellate court judge and a favourite of religious conservatives, was a worthy successor of the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, reported Reuters.
Barrett, according to Reuters, wore a black protective face mask, which she removed to deliver her opening statement. Further, Barrett, reportedly said:
“I believe Americans of all backgrounds deserve an independent Supreme Court that interprets our Constitution and laws as they are written.”
With Barrett’s confirmation, there would be a 6-3 conservative majority in the US Supreme Court. According to Reuters, this development, among other things, could roll back abortion rights, expand religious and gun-rights, and uphold Republican-backed voting restrictions.
However, Reuters reported that the fate of the ex-US President Barack Obama’s signature medical coverage policy, the 2010 Affordable Care Act (ACA), often dubbed Obamacare, was the focus of the Democrats.
Barrett had previously criticised a ruling that upheld Obamacare.
Speaking via a video link, Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee, Kamala Harris said:
“I do believe this hearing is a clear attempt to jam through a Supreme Court nominee who will take away healthcare from millions of people during a deadly pandemic that has already killed more than 214,000 Americans.”
(With inputs from AP and Reuters.)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.