Democrats Express Fears at US SC Nominee Barrett’s Senate Hearing

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, on Tuesday, 13 October, presented her approach to the law as conservative and fair while Democrats cast her as a threat to Americans’ health care coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic, reported AP.

According to Reuters, Democrats expressed their opposition, despite little hope of derailing Barrett’s nomination, as the Senate Judiciary Committee commenced its four-day confirmation hearing for Barrett.



According to Republican senators, Barrett, and appellate court judge and a favourite of religious conservatives, was a worthy successor of the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, reported Reuters.