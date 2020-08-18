‘Vote for Joe Biden Like Our Lives Depend on It’: Michelle Obama

He spoke directly to his supporters along the two consecutive presidential campaigns that he has participated in and urged them to back Joe Biden. “Our campaign ended several months ago, but our movement continues and is getting stronger everyday. Many of the ideas we fought for, that just a few years ago were considered radical, are now mainstream. But let us be clear, if Donald Trump is re-elected all the progress we have made will be in jeopardy. In its most basic, this election is about preserving our democracy.”



He also said, “This election is the most important in the modern history of the country. In response to the unprecedented crisis we face, we need an unprecedented response, a movement like never before of people who are prepared to stand up and fight for democracy and decency.”