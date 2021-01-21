‘Democracy Has Prevailed’: How Dailies Reported Biden Inauguration

Here is a look at how major newspapers across the world and at home reported President Biden’s inauguration.

i

Joe Biden took oath as the 46th President of the United States and his declaration that “democracy has prevailed” dominated headlines in major newspapers across the world.

Calling the Vice President “history-making”, The Washington Post went with “Biden: ‘Unity is the path’” and carried a photo of the inauguration.

The New York Times, like other dailies, dedicated the entire front page to the historic day. Its headline read, “‘DEMOCRACY HAS PREVAILED’: BIDEN VOWS TO MEND NATION”.

Even The Guardian and Financial Times carried Biden’s “Democracy has prevailed” statement as their headlines.

The Daily Telegraph headline was another choice quote from Biden’s speech – “End this uncivil war” – while The Times went with “Time for unity”.

Daily Mail chose a more direct headline “DON’S GONE...LET’S GO JOE!” while the South China Morning Post, with a conservative headline and a single story on the inauguration, said: “World wakes up to new American leader”.

In India, The Times of India went with a straight headline, quoting Biden’s statement that his government “Will defeat white supremacy and domestic terrorism”. The Hindustan Times went with “Mr. Presidential”, while The Telegraph carried the headline: “BIDEN’S BATTLE TO END UNCIVIL WAR”.

