Delta Variant Cases Surge in US as Global COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 4 Million

Speaking to AFP, Amesh Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security said, "The trajectory that we're likely to see is two different flavors of the pandemic in the United States, one in which it's more of a problem in places where there's a high level of unvaccinated individuals."

He added that in some parts of the country the pandemic is going to be "something that's managed as more of an ordinary respiratory virus".

Even as the Delta becomes the dominant strain, Adalja has envisioned a "decoupling" of hospitalisations and fatalities from rising cases in highly vaccinated regions, AFP reported.

He said, "Increasingly, I think we have to start to shift our focus away from cases and really look at hospitalisations because that's what the vaccine was designed to do – it was designed to decouple cases from hospitalisation."