Delay AstraZeneca Vaccine Rollout: Australian Health Experts  

A group of Australian scientists has raised concerns over the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, stating that the vaccine is not effective enough to generate herd immunity, reported Financial Times.

Canberra should seek the vaccines developed by BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna since they showed higher levels of efficacy against COVID-19, several immunologists, including a member of the opposition Labor Party, said on Wednesday, 13 January.

However, Canberra has rejected the proposal.