‘Deeply Concerned’: Apple CEO Tim Cook Says New US Laws Against LGBTQ Community
The Parental Rights in Education bill forbids classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity.
Speaking against a controversial education bill in Florida that reportedly targets the LGBTQ youth, Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday, 11 March, expressed his concern against discrimination of the LGBT community.
Cook said in a tweet, "As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I am deeply concerned about laws being enacted across the country, particularly those focused on our vulnerable youth. I stand with them and the families, loved ones, and allies who support them.”
On 8 March, Florida's Republican-controlled state legislature passed the Parental Rights in Education bill which forbids classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity.
The controversial legislation, referred to by its critics as the "don't say gay" bill, has led to a national debate over what schools should teach children about race, sexuality, and gender.
The bill reads, "Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards," NDTV reported.
Cook had publicly come out as gay in an editorial for Bloomberg Business in October 2014, saying, "I'm proud to be gay, and I consider being gay among the greatest gifts God has given me."
His coming out was reportedly inspired by children who told Cook of being bullied and abused which for many led to suicidal thoughts.
Meanwhile, Republicans who supported the bill insisted that it was intended to prevent sex and supposedly inappropriate gender identity discussions for young students.
US President Joe Biden’s administration has criticised state efforts targeting women and the LGBTQ community. US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona rebuked Florida lawmakers and was quoted as saying "prioritising hateful bills that hurt some of the students most in need."
(With inputs from NDTV)
