Death Toll Rises After Kentucky floods; Biden Approves Federal Funding

Torrential rains flooded Eastern Kentucky region of the United States on the morning of Friday, 29 July claiming the lives of 16 people, including two children. Hundreds of homes have been destroyed and entire communities have been wiped out across different counties, according to USA Today.

The death toll is expected to grow and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said it is likely to "more than double."

The governor has declared a state of emergency and search and rescue teams in tandem with the National Guard are looking for missing persons in the aftermath of record floods in the region.

Governor Beshear held a news briefing Friday morning wherein he expressed that the intense flooding might have claimed entire families.