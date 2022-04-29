ADVERTISEMENT
At Least 10 Killed, 15 Wounded in Explosion at Kabul Mosque
Hundreds of worshippers had gathered at the mosque for Friday prayers.
At least 10 people were killed and 15 wounded in an explosion at a mosque in the Serahi Alauddin area of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Friday, 29 April, reported Reuters.
Hundreds of worshippers had gathered at the mosque for Friday prayers, and officials fear that the death toll could increase further.
(This is a developing story and will be updated.)
