Days After Coup, Aung San Suu Kyi Charged for Breaching Import Law

A court in Myanmar charged deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi with breaching an import and export law, a spokesperson from her National League for Democracy (NLD) informed on Wednesday, 3 February. Win Myint, the country’s ousted president, was also charged with violating the natural disaster management law.

According to official police documents accessed by news organisation AFP, a military team searched Suu Kyi's residence on Monday, when they found at least 10 walkie talkies. Suu Kyi was charged with illegally importing these communication devices.

AFP also reported that Myint has been charged for participating in a public campaign event with his wife and his daughter in September 2020, defying restrictions amid a pandemic.