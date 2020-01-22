Watch: Emirates to Not Participate in Air India Sale, Says COO

Talking to BloombergQuint Emirates’ chief operating officer (COO), Adel Ahmad Al Redha, said that the airline is not planning to bid for the national carrier Air India as there are difficulties to entering India.

“As far as investment (in Air India) is concerned, there’s nothing yet on the table,” he said, adding that the middle-eastern airline lacks the management bandwidth to go out of its “comfort zone”.

He also said that there were positive trends in traffic movement in the last two months and that no drop in traffic was recorded despite the escalations in the middle east.