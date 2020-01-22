Watch: Emirates to Not Participate in Air India Sale, Says COO

Watch: Emirates to Not Participate in Air India Sale, Says COO

World
Menaka Doshi, BloombergQuint

Talking to BloombergQuint Emirates’ chief operating officer (COO), Adel Ahmad Al Redha, said that the airline is not planning to bid for the national carrier Air India as there are difficulties to entering India.

“As far as investment (in Air India) is concerned, there’s nothing yet on the table,” he said, adding that the middle-eastern airline lacks the management bandwidth to go out of its “comfort zone”.

He also said that there were positive trends in traffic movement in the last two months and that no drop in traffic was recorded despite the escalations in the middle east.

Also Read : Air India Disinvestment: Govt Approves Share Purchase Agreement

Loading...

CCO Echoes Sentiment

The airline’s chief commercial officer, Adnan Kazim, also echoed the same sentiments, saying that Emirates wasn’t looking for equity partnerships in India.

“The time you enter equities (overseas) you tend to go away from your home comfort zone that you have in terms of policies that you have and so many other things that today you have control over.”
Adnan Kazim, CCO, Emirates

He added that Emirates’ strategy is to focus on their home country where it has more control.

Kazim also lamented the restricted bilateral ties between the UAE and India saying that opening up of the bilateral agreement will benefit both the nations. “We’re sitting on restricted bilateral (ties). This restriction that we live with, unfortunately, is hitting even the Indian carriers,” he said.

There’s a “bottleneck situation” at India’s core airports, he said, adding that the country needs to give access to its regional airports to enhance capacity.

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our World section for more stories.

World
Menaka Doshi, BloombergQuint
    Loading...