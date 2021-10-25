Dario Usuga, Colombia's Drug Kingpin With a Huge Price on His Head, Captured

Both Colombia and the US had maintained a price on Otoniel's head, a handsome one that too.

While the Colombian government offered 3 billion pesos (about $800,000) for tips about Otoniel’s location, the US government offered $5 million for the same.

Colombian Defence Minister Diego Molano said that both rewards will be paid and Otoniel, who was described by the former to be a criminal of "the worst kind", would be extradited to the US for international crimes (drug trafficking).

General Jorge Vargas, who serves as the police chief of Colombia said that a lot of information regarding Otoniel's location actually came from the Clan del Golfo members, who betrayed Otoniel, Reuters added.

(With inputs from The Guardian and Reuters.)