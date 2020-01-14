Cyberspace Next Front in Iran-US Conflict, Pvt Cos to be Affected

Iran and other nations have waged a stealth cyberwar against the United States for at least the past decade, largely targeting not the government itself but, rather, critical infrastructure companies. This threat to the private sector will get much worse before it gets better and businesses need to be prepared to deal with it.

As in the days of pirates and privateers, much of the nation’s critical infrastucture is controlled by private companies and enemy nations and their proxies are targeting them aggressively.