Spain’s Deputy PM Carmen Calvo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo has tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish government said on Wednesday, 25 March.

The government said in a statement that she tested positive for the virus in a test performed on Tuesday after previously testing negative. But one more test was performed because the last one proved “inconclusive.”

The statement added that Calvo, who was born in 1957, was doing well and receiving medical treatment, according to Reuters.

