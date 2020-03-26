Spain’s Deputy PM Carmen Calvo Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo has tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish government said on Wednesday, 25 March.
The government said in a statement that she tested positive for the virus in a test performed on Tuesday after previously testing negative. But one more test was performed because the last one proved “inconclusive.”
The statement added that Calvo, who was born in 1957, was doing well and receiving medical treatment, according to Reuters.
The spiralling number of deaths came as Spain had entered the 11th day of an unprecedented lockdown to try and rein in the COVID-19 epidemic that has now infected 47,610 people, the health ministry said.
The coronavirus is waging a war of attrition against health care workers throughout the world, but nowhere is it winning more battles at the moment than in Italy and in Spain, where protective equipment and tests have been in severely short supply for weeks.
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases worldwide are at 4,68,905 as of Thursday morning. Out of these, 333,487 are active cases.
