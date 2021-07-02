COVID: UAE Bans Travel to 14 Countries Including India
The list of countries banned by UAE for travel also includes Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday, 1 July, imposed a ban on its citizens from travelling to 14 countries including at least five Asian countries – India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal – in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Reuters, it also banned travel to Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, and Nigeria.
The ban to travel to these countries comes amid already suspended travel from these 14 countries till 21 July. In a notice issued to Airmen (NOTAM), UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority had earlier said that flights from these 14 countries will remain suspended till the midnight of 21 July, NDTV reported.
Quoting WAM, Reuters reported that the UAE foreign ministry stressed on the need for citizens to comply with COVID-19 measures.
The travel ban by the UAE comes while India is also pushing for Covishield-vaccinated Indians to get a 'Green Pass' for to the European Union, though several European countries have individually allowed Indian travellers vaccinated with Covishield.
At least 9 European countries – Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Estonia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, and Spain – have reportedly confirmed accepting travellers administered with Covishield,
The ‘Green Pass’ protocol for travel to and within Europe came into effect from 1 July and will serve as proof that the individual has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.