COVID-19: Queen Elizabeth Retires to Windsor, Reviews Japan Visit

Several large public events due to have been attended by the queen and other royals in the coming months will also be postponed or cancelled.

This includes the annual Maundy Service at St George's Chapel, and five royal garden parties.

“Further announcements on Trooping the Colour, the 75th anniversary of VE Day and the state visit by the emperor and empress of Japan will be made in due course, in consultation with government,” it said.

The Japan state visit had been planned for this spring.