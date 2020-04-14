COVID-19 is 10 Times Deadlier Than Swine Flu: WHO
The novel coronavirus is 10 times more deadly than swine flu, which caused a global pandemic in 2009, the World Health Organization said on Monday, 13 April, stressing a vaccine would be necessary to fully halt transmission.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing from Geneva that the organisation was constantly learning about the new virus sweeping the globe, which has now killed nearly 1,15,000 people and infected over 1.8 million.
WHO says that 18,500 people died of “swine flu”, or H1N1, which was first uncovered in Mexico and the United States in March 2009, but the Lancet medical estimated the toll to be between 151,700 and 575,400.
The Lancet review included estimated deaths in Africa and Southeast Asia that were not accounted for by the WHO.
The outbreak, which was declared a pandemic in June 2009 and considered over by August 2010, turned out to be not as deadly as first feared.
Vaccines were rushed out, but in hindsight, the West, particularly Europe, and the WHO were criticised for overreacting at a time when annual influenza epidemics every year killed between 250,000 and 500,000 people, according to WHO.
More than half of the planet’s population is currently staying home as part of efforts to stem the spread of the virus, but Tedros warned that “our global connectedness means the risk of re-introduction and resurgence of the disease will continue”.
He pointed out that while COVID-19 had accelerated quickly, “it decelerates much more slowly”.
“In other words, the way down is much slower than the way up”, he said, stressing that “control measures must be lifted slowly, and with control. It cannot happen all at once”. “Control measures can only be lifted if the right public health measures are in place, including significant capacity for contact tracing,” he said.
A vaccine is thought to be at least 12 to 18 months away.
(Published in arrangement with PTI)