ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19: Fully Vaccinated Foreign Travellers Allowed in US From November 8

Restrictions on non-essential travellers had been imposed since March 2020.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Foreign travellers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be authorised to enter the United States, by land or air, from 8 November, the Joe Biden administration announced on Friday, 15 October.</p></div>
i

Foreign travellers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be authorised to enter the United States (US), by land or air, from 8 November, the Joe Biden administration announced on Friday, 15 October.

White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz wrote on Twitter, "This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent."

Under the new COVID-19 travel policy formulated by the US last month, vaccinated travellers will still be required to get tested and participate in contact-tracing to enter the US, AFP reported.

Also Read

US to Reopen Canada and Mexico Land Borders for Fully Vaccinated Travellers

US to Reopen Canada and Mexico Land Borders for Fully Vaccinated Travellers
The announcement comes days after the US decided to reopen from November its land borders with Mexico and Canada to fully vaccinated travellers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Restrictions on non-essential travellers had been imposed since March 2020 to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.


(With inputs from AFP.)

Also Read

Ex-Us President Bill Clinton Hospitalised, ‘Is on the Mend’ Says Spokesperson

Ex-Us President Bill Clinton Hospitalised, ‘Is on the Mend’ Says Spokesperson

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT