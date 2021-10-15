COVID-19: Fully Vaccinated Foreign Travellers Allowed in US From November 8

Foreign travellers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be authorised to enter the United States (US), by land or air, from 8 November, the Joe Biden administration announced on Friday, 15 October.

White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz wrote on Twitter, "This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent."

Under the new COVID-19 travel policy formulated by the US last month, vaccinated travellers will still be required to get tested and participate in contact-tracing to enter the US, AFP reported.