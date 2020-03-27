COVID-19: ‘You’re a Fighter,’ Says Modi as UK PM Tests Positive
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 27 March, described British premier Boris Johnson as a "fighter" and hoped he recovers from coronavirus infection.
"Dear PM @BorisJohnson, you're a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well," Modi tweeted.
He said he prays for his good health and extends best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK.
Johnson said on Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms and is now self-isolating at 10 Downing Street in line with the medical advice.
"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus," he said. PTI NAB SMN
