COVID-19 Claims First Royal as Spain’s Princess Teresa Dies
COVID-19 Claims First Royal as Spain’s Princess Teresa Dies
COVID-19 Claims First Royal as Spain’s Princess Teresa Dies(Photo: ANI)

COVID-19 Claims First Royal as Spain’s Princess Teresa Dies

The Quint
World

Princess Maria Teresa of the Bourbon-Parma family in Spain has become the first royal to pass away due to coronavirus complications. The 86-year-old was, as per Fox News, a cousin of Spain's King Felipe VI.

Her brother, the Duke of Aranjuez, Prince Sixto Enrique de Borbon, announced her passing, from COVID-19, on Facebook.

“On this afternoon... our sister Maria Teresa de Borbon Parma and Borbon Busset, a victim of the coronavirus COVID-19, died in Paris at the age of eighty-six.”
Announcement of Princess Maria Teresa’s death

Also Read : COVID-19 in Paramilitary Forces: BSF Officer, CISF Jawan Infected 

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our World section for more stories.

    Loading...