COVID-19 Claims First Royal as Spain’s Princess Teresa Dies
Princess Maria Teresa of the Bourbon-Parma family in Spain has become the first royal to pass away due to coronavirus complications. The 86-year-old was, as per Fox News, a cousin of Spain's King Felipe VI.
Her brother, the Duke of Aranjuez, Prince Sixto Enrique de Borbon, announced her passing, from COVID-19, on Facebook.
