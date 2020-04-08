Bride & Groom Arrested in South Africa for Wedding During Lockdown
Happily-ever-after didn’t quite kick in for a bride and groom in South Africa after police gate-crashed their wedding, on 5 April, and arrested them for violating the coronavirus lockdown.
Guest who attended their wedding were also arrested.
According to a report by Daily Mail, police interrupted the wedding ceremony of Jabulani Zulu, 48, and Nomthandazo Mkhize, 38, by barging in with guns.
Pictures of the couple walking towards a police van have been circulating on social media.
Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo told Daily Mail that the charges will be put after interviewing each person individually.
South Africa, like India, is in the midst of a 21-day nationwide lockdown, which prohibits leaving home except to buy essentials and does not allow for any outdoor exercise. The country has reported more than 1,700 cases of the deadly coronavirus and will continue to be in lockdown till 16 April.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)