Bride & Groom Arrested in South Africa for Wedding During Lockdown

Happily-ever-after didn’t quite kick in for a bride and groom in South Africa after police gate-crashed their wedding, on 5 April, and arrested them for violating the coronavirus lockdown.

Guest who attended their wedding were also arrested.

According to a report by Daily Mail, police interrupted the wedding ceremony of Jabulani Zulu, 48, and Nomthandazo Mkhize, 38, by barging in with guns.