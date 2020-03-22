COVID-19: Angela Merkel in Quarantine After Doctor Tests Positive

He said that Merkel had received a precautionary vaccine on Friday against pneumococcal infection.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever or coughing. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. About 93,800 people have recovered, mostly in China.

Seibert said in a statement that Merkel would undergo "regular tests" in the coming days and continue with her work from home for the time being.