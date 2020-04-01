COVID-19: 13-Year-Old UK Boy Dies, Had No Underlying Illnesses

A 13-year-old British boy has died days after testing positive for COVID-19, hospital officials and his family have said, with relatives saying he had no underlying illnesses.

The boy, who died Monday at King's College Hospital in London on Tuesday, 31 March, is believed to be Britain's youngest confirmed death in the coronavirus pandemic.

A 12-year-old girl, whose death was confirmed earlier on Tuesday in Belgium, is thought to be Europe's youngest victim.

The boy's family said Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab "started showing symptoms and had difficulties breathing" before he was admitted to hospital.