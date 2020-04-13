‘Coronavirus Won’t Overcome Us’: Queen Elizabeth in Easter Message

Amid the ongoing semi-lockdown and social distancing measures imposed to try and curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Queen stressed that it did not have to mean that the occasion is not properly marked.

“This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping apart we keep others safe. But Easter isn’t cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever. The discovery of the risen Christ on the first Easter Day gave his followers new hope and fresh purpose, and we can all take heart from this,” she said.

In reference to other religious faiths which also have references of the triumph of light over darkness, she added, “Many religions have festivals which celebrate light overcoming darkness. Such occasions are often accompanied by the lighting of candles. They seem to speak to every culture, and appeal to people of all faiths, and of none. They are lit on birthday cakes and to mark family anniversaries, when we gather happily around a source of light. It unites us.”

“It’s a way of showing how the good news of Christ's resurrection has been passed on from the first Easter by every generation until now.”