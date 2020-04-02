‘Shoot Them Dead’: Philippine President Warns Lockdown Violators

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has warned that he will order the country’s military and police to shoot dead anyone who violates the month-long lockdown in the island of Luzon to curb the spread of coronavirus. He also added that abuse of medical workers is a serious crime and it will not be tolerated.

“Let this be a warning to all. Follow the government at this time because it is critical that we have order,” Duterte said in a late-night televised national address on Wednesday, 1 April.