Coronavirus Relief: Trump & US Congress Agree on $2 Tn Rescue Bill

The White House and Senate leaders of both parties announced an agreement early on Wednesday, 25 March, on unprecedented emergency legislation to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a healthcare system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The urgently needed pandemic response measure is the largest economic rescue measure in history and is intended as a weeks- or months-long patch for an economy spiraling into recession and a nation facing a potentially ghastly toll.

Top White House aide Eric Ueland announced the agreement in a Capitol hallway shortly after midnight, capping days of often intense haggling and mounting pressure. It still needs to be finalised in detailed legislative language.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we are done. We have a deal,” Ueland said.