Coronavirus Puts Damper on Lunar New Year, China’s Biggest Holiday

Temples have locked their doors. The Forbidden City, Shanghai Disneyland and other major tourist destinations are closed. Restaurant reservations are being cancelled.

A virus that has killed more than two dozen people and sickened hundreds more has all but shut down China's biggest holiday of the year, the Lunar New Year, which falls on Saturday.

Instead of family reunions or sightseeing trips, many of the country's 1.4-billion people are hunkering down as the nation scrambles to prevent the virus from spreading further.

“Have bought food and snacks. Will not visit friends, relatives and not receive guests during the Spring Festival. Just stay at home to enjoy a quiet New Year," said a typical post on China's Weibo social media service.