Coronavirus Outbreak: A Test for China

Particularly, people on the other side of the world have been panicked by fake news on Facebook walls, ranging from reports of food shortages due to the lockdown all the way to exaggerating the impact of the novel coronavirus as though everyone inflected would be dropping like flies.

The disturbing rumors motivated me to share my real experience as a foreigner remaining in China during every chapter of the novel coronavirus epidemic.

I recorded radio interviews with three major radio stations in Tunisia, my home country, to tell people about the actual situation in China and refute fake information, which I felt was the least I could do for China during this ordeal. I wish I could do more.